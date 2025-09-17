Prince appalling memoir shades Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran singing

A new Prince memoir, The Beautiful Ones, offers a glimpse into the late singer's private thoughts and life.

According to the book, Prince wasn't a fan of music by Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran, writing, "We need to tell them that they keep trying to ram Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran down our throats and we don’t like it no matter how many times they play it."

The memoir is co-written by Prince and Dan Piepenbring, a writer who was handpicked by Prince in 2016 to work on the book. Piepenbring spent three months with Prince at his Paisley Park complex in Minnesota, attending parties and learning about the singer's life.

"The sheer quantity of paper was surprising," Piepenbring said, describing the vast amount of material Prince had collected over the years.

The book includes accounts of Prince's first kiss, his cartoon work, and his family life. Prince also writes about his mother, recalling times when she would allegedly borrow money without permission and not return it.

"She would spend up what little $ the family had 4 survivals on partying with her friends, then trespass in2 my bedroom, ‘borrow’ my personal $ that N’d gotten from babysitting local kids, & then chastise me 4 even questioning her regarding the broken promise she made 2 pay me back."

The legendary singer passed away on April 21, 2016.