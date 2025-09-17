Alien tentacles from mysterious tentacled beast emerging from ‘meteorite’ sparks global frenzy

Alien tentacles from mysterious tentacled beast emerging from ‘meteorite’ sparked global frenzy

A recent viral TikTok series, created by a Panamanian man named Kin, took the internet by storm with the claim that a meteorite that landed in his backyard was transforming into a mysterious, tentacled beast.

The footage circulating on social media shows that the silver-colored lump, which looks like a painted potato, was quickly covered with back limbs that seemed to react to light.

The countless people on social media were of the view that they still believe the story was authorized.

Filmmaker Mark Christopher Lee told Daily Mail that he is confident enough to build an easy-to-build Hollywood-style fake.

An expert named Lee, analyzing videos of supposed alien tentacles, suggested that the pushing movement was likely from a clever prop made of Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), a silicone polymer, rather than the tentacles being biological at all.

As for the meteorite itself, the trick of the camera and a high-quality editing application may be responsible for making it look like the rock burned through the leaves, but did not particularly harm human skin

The filmmaker noted that PDMS soaks up all the hexane and causes it to swell.

As time hexane evaporates, part of the material shrinks back at distinct times, creating a snapping movement in polymer shapes.

Lee was of the view that this is how someone could make a mass of tentacles appear to be breathing around a table of their own.

Kin first posted finding a meteorite in the Pedregal district of Panama and recorded 39 videos about the alleged alien

He further explained that he was forced to move the mass to a locked safe and keep all the lights off in the room.

Lee said that there is one key detail that suggests the entire Panama meteorite alien is fake; no one from the government has come to assess the potential biological threat of the supposed creature from space.

Skeptics analyzing the viral TikTok video of the “meteorite” have reportedly shown that the hole contained matchsticks, implying that it had been intentionally set on fire.

Additionally, the filmmaker said that this is truly a hoax and that Kin most likely used the Cap Cut app, which is owned by TikTok and animatronics to create the appearance of movement.