Meghan Markle breaks hearts with 'calculated' move against Prince Harry

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex raised eyebrows with her choice of photo on her husband's 41st birthday on September 15.

She released an old image, which was taken at an RAF flypast at Goodwood Aerodrome in West Sussex. Harry was seen in a uniform in his peak youthful days.

The former Suits actress wrote, "Oh hi, Birthday Boy."

However, Meghan's gesture has been dubbed "calculated" by a royal expert, Ingrid Seward, who believes that even on Harry's birthday, the Duchess wanted to show off her luck that she is married to a Prince, King Charles' son.

Speaking to The Sun, she said, "I think Meghan chose that photo because it was Harry, what she would say, at his hunkiest. He looked very, sort of, masculine and young and macho, and I think that's probably how Meghan likes to see him."

The royal commentator added, "I do think it's a bit strange that she didn't choose one more in line with the time when they met, or maybe even one of them together, but knowing Meghan, everything she does is very carefully thought through."

Ingrid accused Meghan of stealing Harry's limelight on his big day after he returned from the UK after a successful tour.

"Even this picture of Harry is about Meghan... she's sort of saying, 'aren't I lucky to have this gorgeous man? And he's a prince, and he's the son of a king," she shared.