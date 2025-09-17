YouTube unveils AI-powered video creation tool: What you need to know

YouTube has in store what could be a super amazing feature that will upscale their content game by 360 degrees.

YouTube has introduced new AI tools on its platform for millions of creators, aiming at providing more creativity and fun.

Among the features, YouTube has kicked off integrating Google DeepMind’s Veo 3 Fast generative AI model for video into YouTube Shorts, giving users the freedom to create video BGs or clips with sound with the help of text prompts, all for free.

Not just that, YouTube will be adding new Veo-powered capabilities to help creators apply motion and redesign videos and objects to scenes.

And the most revolutionary feature is the new speech-to-song tool that can turn dialogue into a soundtrack for YouTube Shorts videos.

All these features were announced at the fourth 2025 Made YouTube event held at New York City’s Pier 57 on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

In addition, YouTube is also expanding the likeness-detection tool in YouTube Studio, a suite of tools and analytics for creators, for all YouTube Partner Program creators.

This tool will help content creators monitor and control AI-created videos by using facial likeness and report potential misuse to YouTube.

There are 30 million content creators on YouTube Studio using this tool on a monthly basis, according to the platform.

With Veo 3, YouTube Shorts will create videos with sound at 480p video resolution from a text prompt and with unlimited free access.

Veo 3 tool in Shorts is rolling out for the creators in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

For now, YouTube's speech-to-song remixing tool will begin testing soon and will be available to more creators in the US in the weeks to come.

Another one of the new features is an AI-powered editing tool.

According to the content creation platform, YouTube, this will convert raw footage into a “compelling first draft” by arranging the best moments from your footage into a synced story with music, changeovers, and voiceovers.

That means creators don’t need professional editors to edit their drafts.