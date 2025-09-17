Nina Dobrev, Shaun White reason of split laid bare

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White split is getting new twists and turns.

Some new details have been emerged about the surprising breakup. Just a little over a week ago, on September 11, People magazine confirmed that the couple had ended their engagement, which had been announced less than a year prior.

At the time, a source close to the pair described the decision as a “mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another.”

Now, as per new insights there are multiple other reasons of separation. Several sources told the outlet that the split was due to a fundamental disagreement about their future.

One source claims that Nina Dobrev, 36, was ready to get married and start a family, while Shaun White, 39, wasn't on the same page. The source stated, “She is devastated,” adding, “There was one reason: She wanted a family and wanted to get married — and he didn't.”

However, another source denied these claims. The source insists that both Dobrev and White “wanted marriage and kids” and that “it wasn’t just one-sided.” A friend also chimed in, saying, "They both wanted marriage and children and were making plans to have a life together."

In the wake of the breakup, the actress is reportedly out of the country and receiving “supported by family,” according to the first source.

The news of the split has also led fans to speculate about the reasons behind it, especially after a TikTok video posted by Dobrev gained significant attention.

The video featured Dobrev lip-syncing to an audio clip offering advice to women who try to “fix” their man. The audio says, “Listen, Bob the Builder, he's got 10 other women trying to fix him too, and you all look like a damn construction crew.”

Many interpreted this as a subtle jab at White, with comments on the post noting that the video “makes sense now after the split news.”

The couple, who first sparked romance rumours in 2020, later revealed they had actually started dating in late 2019.