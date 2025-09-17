Meryl Streep praises Robert Redford for legendary career after his passing

Meryl Streep paid a heartfelt tribute to her friend and former co-star Robert Redford, who died this week at the age of 89.

The legendary actress, 76, starred with Redford in the 1985 romance drama Out of Africa, which remains one of the most celebrated films of both their careers.

Remembering him fondly, she said in a statement shared with Deadline, “One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace my lovely friend.”

Redford passed away in his sleep on Tuesday at his home in Utah. His death marked the end of an extraordinary career that spanned six decades.

He was last seen on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame in 2019, and surprised fans again with a cameo in the third season of Dark Winds in early 2024.

In that tense scene, he played chess alongside George R. R. Martin, with both appearing as imprisoned characters. Redford, who also served as an executive producer on the series, requested a closed set to film the moment.

Although he announced his retirement from acting in 2018, he later admitted he spoken too soon, saying it was a “mistake” to make the statement publicly.

“If I’m going to retire, I should just slip quietly away from acting,” he explained at the time.

In his later years, Redford focused on producing, including the Sundance hit The Mustang in 2019 and he lent his voice to the experimental film Omniboat in 2020.

Streep’s tribute captured what many in Hollywood felt. Redford was seen as not only a gifted actor but also a mentor and a symbol of classic cinema.