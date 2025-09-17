Beyoncé’s stolen music scandal takes twist with suspect arrest

Beyoncé’s name was pulled into a shocking case in Atlanta after police arrested a man accused of stealing hard drives filled with her unreleased music.

The theft happened in July when her Cowboy Carter tour stopped in the city for four nights.

Atlanta Police Department revealed that Kelvin Evans been taken into custody in late August.

He was charged with Entering Automobile or Other Motor Vehicle With Intent to Commit Theft or Felony. Officers confirmed that the stolen items still not been recovered.

The case centered around a rented Jeep Wagoneer. Investigators said the trunk window was smashed and two suitcases were taken.

However, inside were computers and drives believed to hold Beyoncé’s private work.

In a 911 call, her choreographer Chris Grant pleaded for help, saying, “They have my computers, and it’s really, really important information in there. I work with someone who’s like of a high status, and I really need my computer and everything.”

Police lifted fingerprints from the scene and tracked a vehicle spotted nearby. This eventually led to Evans’ arrest warrant.

Even with the alarming theft, the singer's Cowboy Carter tour continued without interruption. It closed two weeks later in Las Vegas.

While the investigation moved forward, fans were left wondering about the fate of the stolen music, as police did not confirm whether the drives contained future songs, but the thought of Beyoncé’s unreleased tracks being lost or leaked created waves of concern.