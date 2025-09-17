Demi Lovato shares how ‘It's Not That Deep’ reflects married life with Jutes

Demi Lovato on new album ‘It's Not That Deep’ after marriage to husband Jutes

Demi Lovato is embracing a new chapter in both her personal life and music, and it all comes together in her upcoming album It’s Not That Deep.

The singer, who tied the knot with rapper and songwriter Jutes (Jordan Lutes) in May, says her ninth studio project is a reflection of her happiness and lighter outlook on life.

In a recent interview with Paper Magazine, she explained that her marriage has influenced not just her perspective, but also her sound.

“I think it's really a reflection of where I'm at personally,” Demi shared.

“I’m not in this place in my life where I need these huge emotional ballads to release some sort of deep emotional trauma I'm going through.”

When she first began writing for the album, Demi leaned toward heavier topics, but quickly realized they didn’t fit where she was emotionally.

“I’m in a place in my life where my energy feels very light,” she said.

“I just got married. It was a learning curve for me to take what I've always known about music, which is write what you know now. I had to learn how to write what was new to me, and that's what this album is a reflection of.”

That joy is captured in It’s Not That Deep, an 11-track album produced by Zhone, set to release October 24.

Demi has already introduced fans to the project with singles Fast and Here All Night.

Announcing the record on Instagram, the 33-year-old shared a series of vibrant behind-the-scenes photos in a pink outfit.

“IT’S NOT THAT DEEP. my ninth studio album, will be yours on October 24. this music is a reflection of where i am now. so proud of all the work I’ve done, and now, it’s time to celebrate and have some fun!!!,” she wrote in the caption.

She thanked her creative team and added, “thank you to my lovatics – i love you and i’ll never let you go. Pre-order the album now and let’s dance!! It’s not that deep era starts now.”

Beyond the music, Demi has been open about the grounding effect her husband has had on her life.

“I’ve waited my whole life for him,” she told PEOPLE in 2024.

“It’s very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring. It’s very easy to stay centered with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazing.”

For Demi, It’s Not That Deep is more than just an album title, it’s a reflection of her marriage, her happiness, and her desire to make music that feels as joyful as this stage in her life.