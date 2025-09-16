Prince Andrew gives look of ashes to Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton was on the receiving end of a very grim and sour face made by Prince Andrew today, on 16th September, 2025.

The Duke stood alongside King Charles, Prince William, and Princess Kate as the royal family united in grief at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.

Though royal funerals often unfold under public scrutiny, they remain deeply personal occasions, shaped by family ties rather than formality.

Observers noted the King’s brief but visible interaction with Andrew, widely seen as an acknowledgement of shared sorrow rather than any indication of shifting dynamics within the family.

Amid the solemnity, a tender moment between the Prince and Princess of Wales was also caught on camera, offering a quiet glimpse of comfort between the couple.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols later reflected on the historic nature of the occasion, noting it was the first royal funeral held in a Catholic Church "probably for 300 years."

He emphasized the enduring connection between the royal family and the Catholic faith, adding, "While it was a family funeral, nevertheless it’s been quite a public event."