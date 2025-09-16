Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce patience put to test amid Super Bowl drama

Taylor Swift fans do not think Travis Kelce belongs to her anymore!

Swift and Kelce, who announced their engagement last month, were out and about to celebrate the early 30th birthday of Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes.

The picture, uploaded on Instagram by Kane, featured Kane with his wife, Katelyn, Patrick with his wife, Brittany Mahomes and the lovebirds.

"Happy birthday Pat & congrats TT. Thanks for hosting us, Brit," Kane captioned the post.

This recent picture, as soon as it hit the social media, made fans furious over Kelce’s dressing sense.

The NFL athlete decided to wear a white T-shirt with dark blue short pants and matching tie. He added laced shoes to complete the look. Where as the singer songwriter looked stunning in a black-and-ivory plaid vest with a matching skirt and dark red platform heels.

The brutally honest fans of the Blank Space crooner were quick to flock in the comment section and judged every single person’s outfit for the night, especially Travis.

One fan in utter disguise commented: “girl he is so ugly om*g”

While another proved to be a true Swiftie mentioned: “tay looks so gorgeous & then there is travis dressed like a giant toddler – (not hating but that outfit)

Third one chimed in again questioning Travis’s outfit: “travis looks so stupid”

The social media army fearlessly gave Swift the award of best dressed during the outing. “I meannn Taylor looks great that’s all that matters,” one fan declared.

The recent outing came after Travis’s recent blow out during the Chiefs’ recent match against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he ended up mishandling a pass delivered to him by Mahomes.

The Chiefs ultimately suffered a 20-17 to the Eagles.