Google to build new data center near London to power AI growth

Google is set to open a new data center in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, as part of two-year, £5 billion investment to meet the rising demands for its AI-powered services like Google Cloud, Workspace, and Search, to support the UK’s growing AI economy.

According to the Finance minister Rachel Reeves, the investment is primarily a powerful vote of confidence in the UK and the partnership with the US.

The Alphabet-owned company said that the investment is particularly projected to create 8,250 jobs annually at British businesses.

The significant move would help to elevate British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government, which is hoping to attract private investment to boost the economy and gain momentum in national opinion polls.

Google said in an official statement that it also had agreed with Shell to contribute to grid reliability.

Google’s new Waltham Cross data center is about an hour’s drive from London. It is designed to minimize its environmental impact by using air-cooling technology to reduce water usage and by being equipped to re-route heat to provide warmth for local homes or businesses.

Google has confirmed that together with its clean energy initiatives and the Shell partnership, its UK operations are expected to run at or near 95% carbon-free energy in 2026.