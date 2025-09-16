Justin Herbert controls game in Charger’s commanding win over Raiders

Justin Herbert delivered a spectacular performance leading the Los Angeles Chargers to a decisive 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, September 16, 2025.

Although the fans were more excited about the recently ignited rivalry between coaches Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll, it was Herbert who stole the show.

The 27-year-old efficiently commanded the offense and showcased his dual-threat capabilities.

The quarterback of the Chargers passed 19 out of 27 attempts and had 242 yards and two touchdowns with an addition of 31 rushing yards on 9 attempts, which is the highest in the team.

Herbert was comfortable during his second year with Greg Roman in charge as the offensive coordinator since he dissected the Raiders defense with accuracy passing and strategic mobility.

His association with wide receiver Quentin Johnston was particularly effective and this led to a crucial 60-yard score just before the half that gave the Chargers a 20-6 advantage.

On the defensive side, the Chargers were also very strong, they choked the raiders attack and intercepted Geno Smith, the quarterback three times.

Smith was also very poor, failing in 0-12 attempts at 10 or more air yards and this crippled a Raiders comeback.

The victory leaves the Chargers at 2-0 and the only team leading the AFC West.

The only downside was the elbow injury of the star pass-rusher Khalil Mack, which will be monitored closely.

At this point, however, the focus is still on Herbert who is poised and versatile in his play and could be promising a bright future for the Chargers in their seasons yet to come.