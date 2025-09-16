Apple rolls out landmark Ios 26 updated, introducing 26 features in major redesign

Apple has officially released the latest suite of operating systems, headlined by iOS 26 and its transformative liquid glass design language.

The update is available worldwide on Apple devices including iPhone, IPad, Apple watch, and Mac.

Introducing 26 new updates in this software upgrade, Apple improves user experience through a redesigned visual appearance “Liquid Glass.”

With iOS 26, Apple has made its devices much more productive, with the inclusion of the Mac-like interface, more intelligent communication features, a better way to screen calls and/or live translation, and offering incredibly personalized and easy to use devices.

Following are the new upgrades that have been introduced in iOS 26:

Liquid Glass Design Language: A complete visual overhaul giving the UI a softer, semi-transparent, "frosted glass" appearance.

Redesigned Rounded Icons: All app icons feature new, more rounded shapes with a reactive sheen.

Translucent Icon Option: Ability to turn all home screen icons colourless and translucent.

Icon Tinting: Users can now tint all app icons with a colour of their choice.

Dark Icon Option: A new dark version of the original app icons is available.

Dynamic Notification Bounce: Notifications now bounce into view from the top of the screen.

Dynamic Lock Screen Clock: The clock on the lock screen automatically scales in size based on the number of notifications.

Bottom Lock Screen Widgets: Widgets are now displayed at the bottom of the lock screen.

Hiding UI Buttons: Various buttons (e.g., in Safari, Camera) now shrink away when not in use.

Streamlined Camera App Modes: Additional camera modes are now hidden behind a slider or pop-up menus for a cleaner interface.

Condensed Safari Navigation Bar: The address bar in Safari condenses to a small button at the bottom of the screen while scrolling.

Advanced Call Screening: The Phone app can automatically answer calls from unknown numbers to screen them before alerting you.

Message Spam Filtering: Messages can now detect spam and filter texts from new senders into separate inboxes.

Hold for Me: The Phone app can wait on hold for you until a customer service agent is ready.

Live Translation: Built-in live translation is now available in the Phone app, FaceTime, and Messages.

New Games App: A dedicated app replaces Game Center, housing your library, friends' activity, and achievements.

Mac-like Menu Bar for iPad (iPadOS 26): Swipe down to reveal a full Mac-style menu bar in apps on iPad.

Advanced iPad Window Management: iPadOS gains Mac-like red/yellow/green window controls, manual resizing, and overlapping windows.

iPad Exposé Feature: Swipe up and hold to activate an Exposé view of all open windows.

Revamped Files App for iPad: Easier file management, including setting default apps for file types.

Preview App for iPad: The Mac's Preview app is now on iPad for PDF and image markup with Apple Pencil.

Workout Buddy (watchOS 26): An AI chatbot that offers real-time coaching and encouragement during workouts.

Sleep Scores (watchOS 26): The Sleep app now generates a daily sleep score.

High Blood Pressure Alerts (watchOS 26): For Series 9/Ultra 2+, notifies users of signs of hypertension over a 30-day period.

Wrist Flick Gesture (watchOS 26): A new touch-free gesture to dismiss notifications by turning the wrist away and back.

Full Phone App on macOS: macOS now has a full-featured Phone app for making calls, with recent calls, voicemail, and call screening

iOS 26 is available for iPhone 11 and newer, iPad models since 2018, and Apple Watches of series 6. The update can be obtained at present through the Software Update menu of the settings.