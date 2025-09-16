Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau stay close amid hectic schedules

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spark romance rumours amid busy schedules

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are head over heels in love as they struggle to stay apart despite their busy schedules.

The Roar singer, who was spotted with the former Canadian prime minister shortly after he attended her concert, is determined to keep the romance low-key amid constant media attention.

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly about their situation, while eagle-eyed fans are already sensing tension.

The insider revealed, “They’ve decided to be much more private about it. They are still speaking and are very interested in each other.”

However, another source claimed that although they seem close, the relationship “isn’t serious” as Perry is busy with her ongoing Lifetimes Tour.

The source added, “Justin has made plans to see her when she has downtime in a few weeks when she gets back from her tour in Brazil.

“Katy is taking it day by day but is very open to dating.”

For the unversed, the pop superstar will be free after the tour ends on December 7, 2025. It began on April 23, 2025, with 91 shows scheduled across Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America.