Michelle Keegan gets back to work in dramatic rain soaked ITV shoot

Michelle Keegan has happily returned to work after embracing motherhood earlier this year.

The mother of five-month old-daughter Palma, and wife of Mark Wright, 38, has been keep busy in her personal life.

Now, the Brassic actress has landed her first major role post-motherhood, staring opposite Douglas Booth, 33, who will play her colleague, DI Tom Radley in the new ITV drama The Blame.

The actress was spotted filming alongside Booth on Sunday in Hertford, where they resumed shooting scenes from earlier tin the week.

Michelle went from perfectly styled amid put-together to drenched in the rain as she filmed outside a newsagent in the quiet Hertfordshire town. She looked in her element with despite her wet hair and soaked clothes.

Meanwhile, Douglas looked sharp as he was sprayed with water to mimic a rain-soaked look as they worked through the downpour.

For context, the drama is based on Charlotte Langley's bestselling novel. Michelle who has become one of ITV's most beloved stars with credits Our Girl, Tina and Bobby, and the hit comedy-drama Brassic, appeared to be over the moon about her new role.

Previously, Michelle and Douglas shared snaps from the first day of shooting, posing with the clapperboard.