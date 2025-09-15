Prince Harry makes alarming confession about King Charles health: 'My dad'

Prince Harry raised concerns about King Charles' health with his new comment after the Clarence House meeting.

The Duke of Sussex was in the UK in order to perform a series of meaningful engagements, and the highlight of his trip was a much-awaited reunion with the cancer-stricken monarch.

In conversation with the Guardian, Harry talked about the joy the UK brought to him, stating, "I have always loved the UK and I always will love the UK. It’s been good to reconnect with the causes I am passionate about"

He added, "I have been able to spend some time with people that I have known for so long. It is hard to do it from far away."

Notably, Harry did not mention extensive details about his father's ongoing cancer treatment, but he showed a strong desire to keep coming back to the UK as his focus shifted to the ailing King, sparking speculations about King Charles' health.

The former working royal shared that the "focus really has to be on my dad" in the coming years, which are indeed crucial as the 76-year-old monarch is fighting cancer.

It was reported that Buckingham Palace has been preparing the Prince and Princess of Wales for the throne in case the King's health deteriorates.