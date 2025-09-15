Britain to build first advanced modular nuclear reactors under US-UK deal

Britain is set to establish the first cutting-edge modular nuclear reactors in Hartlepool, Teesside.

The most advanced commercial project will take place due to collaboration between UK’s largest energy supplier Centrica and US energy firm X-energy to build up t0 12 state-of-the-art modular reactors.

The investment in the nuclear deal could create around 2,500 employment opportunities in the north-east of England.

The establishment of the nuclear site would generate enough electricity for 1.5 million homes and unlock a windfall of £12bn for the country.

"With the UK's first advanced modular reactor, Hartlepool will stand at the forefront of Britain's nuclear future, be the beating heart of a clean energy revolution and drive the UK's economy once more," Jonathan Brash, the Labour MP for Hartlepool said.

The site is expected to be constructed next to Hartlepool's nuclear power station, which is set to be decommissioned in 2028.

According to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, the unprecedented deal would open the avenues for the expansion of nuclear energy in the UK.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband dubbed this agreement as “ nuclear innovation” that can revolutionize the town.

"With the plant nearing the end of its life, this deal between Centrica and X-Energy could secure the next 50 years of clean, homegrown energy in the North East and marks the dawn of a new golden age for British nuclear power," Miliband said.

The recent agreement on modular nuclear reactors is the part of broader energy deals between US and UK before the second state visit 0f Donald Trump hosted by King Charles III.

Keir Starmer, The UK prime minister, called this US-UK energy deal a “landmark nuclear partnership” that is expected to sign off formally during an upcoming state visit.