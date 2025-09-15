WhatsApp to roll out threaded message replies for some Android beta testers

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature for its Android beta testers through version 2.25.25.7 that will introduce message replies into structured threads.

The prime motive of this feature is to make conversations more intuitive and organized, especially in busy groups where it can be difficult to follow replies.

Primarily this new feature creates a thread under the original message with all replies directly linked to it.

The feature was previously in development phase on iOS and is now being introduced on Android as well and is currently being beta tested.

People who are on the beta but don’t have it yet will receive it in the coming weeks.

How can I use the WhatsApp threaded message option?

Users can tap a new reply to indicator that appears underneath a message bubble to open the thread view and see all associated responses.

The indicator displays the number of replies in a thread to give more context.

Users can now add new replies which will be linked to the latest incoming message from the thread.

Lastly, replying to another reply may be marked as a “Follow-up reply” to help users track what’s happening.

The threaded approach assists users to maintain quality by visually separating two distinct conversation topics.

It also helps users to focus on topics that matter without being distracted by irrelevant messages.

The new structure helps users maintain clarity and follow a specific conversation without having to scroll through the entire chat history.

This logical and chronological ordering also helps stragglers quickly catch up on a conversation.

At present this feature is available to some beta testers who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store.

The application will automatically organize new responses into threads regardless of whether the recipients have the feature active.