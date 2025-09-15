Tech billionaires top Forbes 400 list of richest americans

Forbes has released the names of 400 richest Americans and tech billionaires are dominating the list.

The wealth of the billionaires has surged by more than $1.2 trillion since last year and now stands at a staggering $6.6 trillion.

Apparently nothing impacted the wealth of the richest in America, including tariffs, inflation and slowing employment. The surge is stocks and AI mania boosted the net worths.

Tech billionaires have dominated the list with Elon Musk on top having a net worth of $428 billion. Musk, who previously led the United States Government of Department Efficiency, owns a number of businesses.

His billion-dollar empire includes ownership of Tesla, social media site X (formerly Twitter) and Space technology company SpaceX as well.

The second in line was Oracle founder Larry Ellison, who recently dethroned Musk from the top spot for a short span of time. His net worth stands at a staggering $276 billion, almost $100 billion surge since last year.

The third richest person in the U.S. is another techpreneur Mark Zuckerberg, who owns Meta - the parent company behind Facebook, Instagram and Threads. His net worth in 2025 is $253 billion.

Others who made it to the top five include Jeff Bezos - $241 billion, Larry Page - $179 billion.

Warren Buffet, often referred to as master of investing, ranked at number 9 with a net worth of 150 billion dollars.

Bill Gates, once claiming the title of the richest person in the world, stood at number 14. His net worth in 2025 is $107 billion.