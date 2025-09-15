Partial Solar Eclipse on Sept.21: One week to go until moon take ‘bite’ out of sun 

A partial solar eclipse will occur when the Moon will appear to take a “bite” out of the Sun on September 21, 2025.
The natural and awe-inspiring celestial event happens when the Moon partially passes between the Sun and Earth, blocking the Sun’s light and casting a shadow on the specific parts of the planet.
Skywatchers will be able to see it across the South Pacific, including New Zealand and several Pacific islands, and portions of Antarctica.
According to Time and Date, nearly 16.6 million people will see at least some portion of the partial solar eclipse.
Viewers can watch the moon take its first bite out of the sun at 1:29 p.m. ET (1729 GMT) on September 21, 2025.
Observers located in territories including southern New Zealand and Antarctica will see over 70% of the partial solar disk obscured by the moon as the eclipse reaches its maximum at 19:41 UTC later that same day.
The majority of the global population including those residing in the Americas won't be able to see this eclipse in person.
Observers can enjoy online live streaming as Space.com will be hosting an event.
One needs to take some precautionary measures to view a partial Solar Eclipse.
It is better to avoid staring at the sun with the naked eye as it can lead to immediate and permanent damage to your vision.
Meanwhile, photographers may also wish to avail themselves of the necessary guide regarding equipment techniques needed to safely capture the phases of a solar eclipse.
The most important rule is to never look directly at the sun without proper eye protection.
