Freddy Brazier reunites with 'baby mama to be' to embrace parenthood together

Freddy Brazier is on cloud nine after finding out that he is going to be a father soon.

The son of the late Jade Goody and Jeff Brazier is preparing to welcome the baby with his ex-girlfriend at the age of 20.

He has now shared the first photo with his 'baby mother-to-be' on Saturday.

The couple had separated following a string of arguments, but later sat down to resolve their differences and decided to become parents together.

Freddy shared a photo with his partner in a Tiktok video and wrote: 'Off the market.'

He also shared another photo of his girlfriend with their pet dog, which he captioned: 'My little family so far.'

Freddy captioned the update: 'My riches, my happiness and my reasons to keep on growing!'

In an Instagram post on Friday, the young dad-to-be wrote: 'I am a DILF to be!

His elder brother, EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, also shared his excitement of becoming an uncle.

He told DailyMail: 'I am excited to become an uncle. It's going to be a team effort, my dad has been supportive and we are going to raise the baby together.'

He also shared that he first time heard the news when it broke in the media and he immediately contacted his father about it.