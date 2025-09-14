King Charles to take major shift from royal tradition during Trump visit

There had been some tensions simmering around the forthcoming visit of the Trumps, given some disagreement between Buckingham Palace and Downing Street. However, both camps have meticulously planned the visit to avoid any kind of possible blunder.

Despite the nervousness around it, the royal family is looking forward to the important visit, Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, told Fox News Digital.

“This particular state visit is very significant,” she said. “Everyone is calling it the ‘soft power’ of the monarchy.”

The expert pointed out that the monarch “can’t do anything remotely political or even say anything remotely political” because that’s the British constitution. Charles is the head of state but “he doesn’t get involved in politics”.

Although, the state visit “strengthens the relationship between both nations, and it’s one everyone is looking forward to”.

Previously, Charles, who is also head of state of Canada, had been sceptical about the visit especially how Trump had made remarks about making Canada the 51st state of the US. The monarch.

While Charles cannot make a political move, it is possible that he may be shifting from tradition and subtly take initiative in certain matters. Previously, Charles made a rousing speech about Canada’s sovereignty, seemingly a hit at Trump’s claims.

Regardless, Seward insisted that royal family is “especially looking forward to this” as Trump is “extremely flattering of the royal family”. She added, “The late queen was very amused by Trump, and she liked him. There is a good feeling all around before it has even started.”

Previously, a formal invitation, known as a ‘manu regia’, was signed by Charles and hand-delivered by British officials to the White House, inviting Trump for a state visit at Windsor Castle.

At the time a palace aide had said that the King has known Trump for “many years and “and looks forward to hosting him and the First Lady later this year”.