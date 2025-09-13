Rock music legend breathes his last at 84

Viv Prince sadly passes away at 84

Viv Prince, the iconic drummer of The Pretty Things, has sadly passed away at the age of 84.

The rock legend, known for his quirky antics and flamboyant stage persona, has taken the internet by storm following the sad update.

On Friday, September 12, Jack White of The White Stripes shared the news on Instagram, posting a throwback image of the “incredible drummer.”

He penned, “I've received word through my friend John Baker who knew the man well, that the great Viv Prince has just passed on. Viv was an incredible drummer, wild and full of abandon. He played for the band The Pretty Things, and he influenced many other musicians like Keith Moon.

“I was lucky enough to meet Viv some years ago who was working on his farm in Portugal at the time. He was an inspired and eccentric rock and roller and maybe I'll have to put together a team to work on a documentary about this man one day. Safe travels into the sweet beyond Viv, you were one of the real ones. –III.”

Fans couldn’t resist and flooded the comments section with heartfelt tributes.

One user wrote, “So sad to hear, Viv was pretty much the only musician of my favourite era that I had any personal connections with. Wonderful to hear you were familiar with his work.”

Another added, “Those early Pretty Things records were something else. Dude was a trendsetter for sure. He will be missed.”

A third simply commented, “Such an amazing drummer.”

For the unversed, Prince joined Pretty Things in 1964 and soon garnered widespread recognition – not only for his powerful drumming but also for his unpredictable stage presence.

The legendary drummer passed away on Thursday, September 11.