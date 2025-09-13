Freddy Brazier's family excited as he drops bombshell baby news

Freddy Brazier is living in the moment as he prepares to become a father at the age of 20.

The son of the TV star Jeff Brazier and late Jade Goody has proudly shared the heartfelt news, as he is preparing to welcome the baby with his ex-girlfriend.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the model wrote wrote: 'I am actually a DILF to be!

This comes after Freddy's older brother, EastEnders star Bobby, 22, who recently moved to India to pursue Hari Krishna, opened up about the family news for the first time at the NTAs.

Bobby told DailyMail: 'I am excited to become an uncle. It's going to be a team effort, my had has been supportive and we are going to raise the baby together.'

He was even asked about his family rift, as Freddy has already been embroiled in a legal battle with his dad.

Bobby said: 'I am not sure about healing but we are going to raise it together.'

'At first I thought it could have been a prank when I heard about it,' Bobby admitted.

He also revealed that he first time heard the news when the media broke it and he contacted his father about it.

For context, father and son went through a rough patch last year, but the baby news could be the factor that brings them together.

'There was only one person that Freddy could have returned to,' a source told the Mail on Sunday. 'His dad.'

For context, Jeff filed a legal case in an attempt to prevent Freddy from seeing his grandmother, Jade's mum Jackie Budden.