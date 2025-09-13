Tyler Robinson's early life photos goes viral: Find out how netizen react

Charlie Kirk’s alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, at Utah Valley University, is once again back on social media as netizens react with sharp criticism of his troubling past childhood photos that have gone viral on the internet.

In these early-age snaps, Tyler Robinson is seen posing with firearms. The images originated from her mother’s Facebook account, which she later deleted.

These photos reveal a childhood brought up surrounded by guns, conservative ideology, and a household of gun-loving culture.

After the photos of Tyler Robinson, the alleged shooter of Charlie Kirk, went viral, social media users sparked an intense debate, arguing whether this upbringing added to his violent tendencies, and some pertinent questions were raised.

Screenshots of Tyler Robinson's mother, Amber Jones Robinson's, Facebook account, which she later deleted.

Users on X pointed to the similarities between Robinson’s childhood upbringing and his alleged violent acts.

As the photos circulate, netizens are dissecting every detail, from Halloween party photos to early-age snapshots, linking them to the events that happened at Utah Valley University.

The majority of the users pointed out the influence of his household's gun-loving culture and the political influence of ideologies on his upbringing and behavior.

One such user pointed to the childhood photos of Tyler Robinson that her mother later deleted from her Facebook account; however, the user succeeded in downloading them and later posted on X (formerly Twitter), captioning, "Tyler Robinson's mom, Amber Jones Robinson, quickly erased photos on her Facebook."

To these viral photos, users reacted sharply, one wrote, "Wow. Dude has been handling a gun since when he was a kid. At this age, my mum didn't even trust us to do the shopping."



Another user traced out some childhood photos of Charlie Kirk's shooter from her mother's Facebook account and posted them with the caption:

"This is a photo of the shooter of Charlie Kirk. Tyler Robinson is pictured wearing a Trump costume in 2017. He comes from a MAGA Trump supporting family."

This debate on online spaces has revealed a new dimension regarding linkages between ideology, gun culture, and youth extremist tendencies.

And, if these tendencies go unnoticed by parents, they can have fatal consequences.