BlackRock to pour $700M investment in UK data centres amid Trump visit

BlackRock is set to invest $700 million in UK’s data centres in the midst of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Britain along with tech titans and financial leaders.
As reported by Sky News, in the second state visit to the UK, Trump will be accompanied by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Blackstone’s Stephan Schwarzman, and Open AI’s Sam Altman.
Moreover, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Altman are planning to commit billions of dollars of investment in data centres, according to a Bloomberg News report.
The visit will take place from September 17 to September 19 2025, hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle.
The investment will meet the demand driven by the rapid rise of artificial intelligence and cloud computing.
According to Jensen Huang, “Britain is the largest AI ecosystem in the world but without its own infrastructure.”
The upcoming visit of tech moguls will pave the way for the UK to attract investment in AI infrastructure.
Moreover, the visit is also expected to bring new business deals and investment in nuclear energy.
