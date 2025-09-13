Saudi Arabia to host WWE’s biggest show, Wrestlemania 43, in 2027

In a historic first, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) head Triple H announced that the company's biggest wrestling event, Wrestlemania, is going global.

As part of the Riyadh Season, the signature event, Wrestlemania 43, will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027, marking the first time the event is staged outside North America, WWE announced on Friday, September 12, 2025.

The 39th annual Royal Rumble is also scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 31, 2026.

These shows are part of the deal signed between WWE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2018.

The wrestling entertainment company has been hosting Premium Live Events (PLE) in KSA since its 10-year-deal worth $50 million per show and $100 million annually.

TKO Holdings, owner of WWE and UFC, has announced plans to expand its relations with the Kingdom within next 6 to 12 months, and also launched its own boxing promotion spearheaded by UFC CEO Dana White, Saudi boxing financier Turki Alalshikh and WWE President Nick Khan.

Wrestlemania 42 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2026.

Saudi Arabia is gaining prominence by hosting sports competitions as it has won the rights to host World Cup 2034. The country has also been successful in getting the highest ever goal scorer Ronaldo to play in the Saudi Pro League.

The Kingdom is hosting major international sporting events as a core part of its Vision 2030 strategy to diversify its economy, boost its global image, and create jobs.