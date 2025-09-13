Drake sparks drama with shocking reaction to Young Thug track

Drake gave fans something to talk about after he quietly showed support for Young Thug’s new single Man I Miss My Dogs.

The Toronto rapper simply liked Thug’s Instagram post about the track but that small move spoke volumes at a time when the rap world has been filled with tension and broken friendships.

Young Thug poured his heart out in the song, which worked as an open apology to several artists he once had issues with.

He mentioned Drake, Future, Metro Boomin, Gucci Mane, and Mariah The Scientist.

In one touching line, the rapper praised Drake’s loyalty, saying, “Drizzy, you my brother / You know I ain't goin' against you... Never diss you, came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do.”

However, fans quickly connected Drake’s subtle nod to the lyrics, especially since there have been long-running whispers of problems between him, Future, and Metro Boomin.

Thug also addressed that directly in the track, rapping, “Tryna get you, Metro, and Pluto on the same page... Real n**s do and I learned that from you.

The release also came with baggage, as not long ago, leaked jail calls showed Thug speaking badly about other artists and admitting to cheating on Mariah The Scientist.

The backlash from those calls ruined his reputation, which made the emotional and apologetic tone of this track hit even harder.

At the end of the music video, Thug announced his new album UY Scuti, arriving September 19.