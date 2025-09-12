Taylor Swift fans furious after new update in Lively-Baldoni case

Taylor Swift’s latest court summoning enrages fans over Blake Lively legal drama

Taylor Swift has once again been dragged into the infamous legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has reportedly agreed to provide evidence in the ongoing legal battle after her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl is released.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker will be deposed on the condition that Baldoni’s legal team convinces the judge to extend the deadline for testimonies to take place.

Soon after the news was revealed, enraged Swifties took to social media to express their fury over the summoning of the Lover songstress.

“I will literally never understand why they had to drag Taylor into this,” one wrote, while another added, “just arrest molester Justin Baldoni & end this mess.”

A third chimed in, “They’re gonna question her and waste her time and it’s just going to end up being a bunch of nothingness that won’t help his case… like leave her alone.”

Another quipped, “Plot twist: she’s gonna drop a diss track instead of testimony,” and “Why is Taylor Swift getting dragged in this drama? Being friends with Blake lively was the worst decision she ever made,” exclaimed another.

There was one who said, “Oh- she’s gonna end Blake!!,” but it remains to be seen how the trial unfolds and if the Grammy winner ultimately takes the stand.