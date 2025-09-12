Prince Harry's uncle shares breathtaking Althorp photos as Duke leaves

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer on Friday released new stunning pictures of Althorp House, where Prince Harry was reported to have stayed during his four-Day UK trip.

Turning to his official Instagram, Prince William and Harry's uncle delighted fans by sharing stunning images of Diana’s ancestral family home after the Duke's return to the US.

The photos were captioned: "The shadows of a perfect September day, first thing this morning at @althorphouse."

According to reports, the Duke did visit Althorp House, which is Diana's childhood home and final resting place, during his stay in Britain.

However, Earl Charles Spencer did not confirm or deny about Harry's arrival at the Lavish home, filled with Diana's memories.

Harry was reportedly not offered a place at a royal palace. With reports suggesting the Duke might stay at Althorp House or a luxury hotel.

The Duke has visited his homeland a number of times since quitting royal life and he’s said to have found his “UK haven” for his trips.

The 40-year-old royal reportedly stays at Althorp, the 13,000-acre estate in West Northamptonshire, whenever he visits the UK after returning the key of his Frogmore Cottage to the Palace.

Charles Spencer still lives at the estate and is believed to have hosted Harry, who gets on well with his uncle.

“It is possible that Harry may visit Althorp on his visit. He has remained close to his uncle," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has claimed.