Justin Bieber reveals baby Jack’s face bit more in new photo

Justin Bieber shared the most face revealing photo of his son Jack Blues Bieber so far, at least this is what fans are buzzing about.

In his Instagram post on Thursday, September 11, the Baby hitmaker shared a few photos of himself with his one-year-old son.

Among others, one adorable snapshot captured the little one, whom the pop singer shared with his wife Hailey Bieber, standing on his father's lap while the Stay chart topper was sitting in the passenger seat holding on to Jack's feet.

Jack, who was wearing just his diaper, held onto the car dashboard as the father-son duo was looking out the windshield with the baby’s face slightly more visible than in any previous photo of him shared online.

"This was the closest we got. we've already seen the face at 45o," one admirer commented.

Another gushed, "finally 20% of the little eye [heart eyed emoji]."

A third chimed in saying,"I was reassured that at the right time that will come soon, he will post."

The latest photo offered a clearer look of the baby's face but it was still a partially hidden glimpse.

Although the Rhode founder and the Sorry singer were generous enough to often share a sneak peek into their journey as parents after the birth of their first child, they maintained his privacy and always kept his face obscured..