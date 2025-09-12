Prince Harry releases statement to honour beloved royal after UK visit

Prince Harry released a heartfelt statement to honour the beloved royal family after he wrapped up his four-day successful UK tour.

On his last day of the trip, the Duke of Sussex took part in a meaningful engagement related to an initiative introduced in the loving memory of his and Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry sat down with young leaders, philanthropists, and changemakers in London after completing a year of the project, Decade of Youth Wellbeing, with a mission to work on challenges faced by youngsters.

As per Sussex.com, the discussion revolved around how "social activism is transforming mental health outcomes for an entire generation."

Harry lauded the efforts made by the Youth Agency in bringing positive change to society.

"Getting involved in peaceful social action takes courage and determination. Young people see the issues society faces close up, whether that’s poor mental health or the consequences of inequalities," he said in a statement.

"But you don’t stand still. Your empathy and compassion drive you to make change."

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father remembered his mother, who also believed in the "power and agency" of young people, bringing a positive impact to the world.

He added, "The Diana Award continues her legacy by putting young people at the heart of everything they do. Today is a perfect example of that."

Notably, Harry paid a tribute to the beloved royal after he met with King Charles at Clarence House.