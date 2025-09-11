Taylor Swift ‘determined’ to dethrone Madonna with new album release

Taylor Swift makes headlines professionally after Travis Kelce engagement

Taylor Swift is on the verge of surpassing Madonna to become the world’s biggest selling female artist of all time.

The 35-year-old singer, who rose to fame with her 2006 debut single Tim McGraw, is expected to overtake Madonna’s record with the release of her highly anticipated 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Madonna, 67, currently holding the title, has sold an estimated 252 million records in her career, just edging out Swift, who stands at 248 million.

Earlier this year, Swift already surpassed the Queen of Pop, breaking her record for the most UK number on albums following the release of Lover.

Meanwhile, Madonna postponed work on her 15th studio album after being hospitalized last year.

In contrast, the Shake it Off hitmaker is gearing up for the release of her 12th studio album.

A source close to the development told Dailymail, “Taylor vetted everyone who was involved in the record and only agreed to work with them if she could trust they wouldn’t leak anything.”

This comes hot on the heels of Swift’s engagement announcement with Travis Kelce last month.

For the unversed, The Life of a Showgirl is slated for release on Friday, October 3.