Four hikers rescued from Catskill mountains after using psychedelic mushrooms

A group of hikers were rescued from the Catskill Mountains after getting lost while under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms.

The hikers who had reportedly become disoriented and unable to find their way, made a call to emergency services after getting lost near the popular hiking destination of Giant Ledge in the Slide Mountain Wilderness.

However, after straying into an unfamiliar area, a hiker sent a 911 satellite text around 5PM to alert emergency services that they were lost.

These messages served as a crucial distress signal and allowed rescuers to begin a search and rescue operation in the dangerous territory.

The caller admitted that they had taken psychedelic mushrooms and also misplaced their car keys.

According to the Forest Rangers Franceschina and Martin, who located the hiker group, the original caller admitted they had consumed mushrooms, and one person was experiencing effects.

They were immediately evacuated by the Shandaken Ambulance and provided a ride to the rental lodging.

A similar case was reported in May when two hikers reportedly ingested hallucinogenic mushrooms.

When they became disoriented, a third member of their group found that one of them had died.

The Forest Rangers played a crucial role in finding the hikers, and leading them down from Giant Ledge, and securing their personal belongings.