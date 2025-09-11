Meghan Markle shares happy update after receiving good news from Harry

Meghan Markle seems to be in a good mood as she received some delightful news from UK as Prince Harry continued with his four-day visit in his home country.

There was ongoing speculation about a meeting with King Charles and his estranged son in the lead up to this tour, especially after the secret summit was held between aides from both sides two months ago.

Much to the delight of royal fans, the meeting finally took place on Wednesday just as the monarch arrived back in London from Balmoral and the Duke wrapped an important engagement at Imperial College.

Just hours after the Harry met with his father, Meghan, who is in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, sent a subtle message to the public about how things went down.

The As Ever founder shared a bright and positive portrait from her lifestyle brand page, and captioned it as, “Harvest hues, golden views, and a season that feels like magic”.

The Duchess of Sussex often shares aesthetic photos from the As Ever page, ranging from food to visits to her garden in her Montecito mansion and even glimpses of her two children.

At the same time, the former Suits actress is not above hiding secret messages in her posts, a trait she shares with the royal family.

It is a common assumption by some royal commentators that Meghan is strictly against Harry’s reunion with the royals. However, royal expert Jennie Bond believes that while the reunion may make Meghan nervous but she seems supportive Harry’s endeavours.

This appears to be a reflection in Meghan’s latest move.