Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas 'thinking' long-term' relationship

Tom Cruise and his new romance Ana de Armas are serious for each other and therefore, they are finding a house to move in together.

A source revealed to Radaronline.com that Top Gun star and the Cuban-born actress “are definitely thinking long-term” amid their relationship.

“Ana is still very connected to the States and doesn't want to give that up. She's got her place in Vermont, which she loves. Tom's been up there with her and really likes it, but it's not going to be their only base.”

The insider noted that Tom is eager to have something “grander” in the UK which is expansive and permanent.

“The townhouse setup he has in London now is good for a place in the city, but he wants something bigger where he and Ana can potentially raise kids,” explained a source.

Another insider shared that the new couple are looking on “both sides” of the Atlantic and money is not an issue here.

“Now that Tom has mended a lot of his Hollywood relationships there's even talk, he could come back to California and set up a base here,” said a source.

The insider mentioned that even though it’s only been a few months, Tom wants to move fast.

“He sees no reason to wait to move in together and he's clearly convinced Ana of the same thing,” pointed out a source.

The insider opened up that finding “a place to live together is further proof this is the real deal, to them at least”.

Meanwhile, people close to Ana “think it's too soon to buy a house together”.

“She's saying everything is going so well and she's in love,” added an insider.