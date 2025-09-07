King Charles to take crucial decision for monarchy amid death in family

King Charles is set to make an important decision amid challenging times for the royal family.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that the Duchess of Kent had passed away surrounded by her loved ones, leaving the monarch and the senior members in deep sorrow.

On the other hand, the King's son, Prince Harry, is expected to return to the UK in order to perform a series of engagements, including an appearance at WellChild Awards.

Now, questions are being raised about the father-son meeting.

A royal commentator, Anthony Seldon, told Reuters that King Charles will maintain the image of the monarchy, but he also loves his son, so the reunion might be on the cards.

He said, "I think it's important for the image of the monarchy that the king and his younger son are seen to be on speaking terms."

The historian added, "I also think it's very important for both of them ... the king is the king, but he's also a human being and a loving father."

King Charles will give a message of peace if he holds talks with Harry over his return, also strengthening the monarchy.

Moreover, Simon Perry, a royal expert, confirmed the reports of a meeting between Harry and the monarch.

He shared, "There is talk, growing talk, that he might well meet up with his father. I think with any time Prince Harry comes close or relatively close to his father, and they can be in the same country, there's going to be talk that they might well get together."

However, neither Buckingham Palace nor Prince Harry's team confirmed or denied the rumours.