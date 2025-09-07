Prince Harry to make additional visits in UK amid busy schedule

Prince Harry is giving proper time to his charitable work.

The Duke of Sussex has confirmed a new public appearance in the UK, in addition to his attendance at the WellChild Awards on September 8.

He will travel to Nottingham on September 9 to visit the Community Recording Studio (CRS), where he will announce a substantial donation to Children in Need.

The purpose of Harry's visit is to bring together key stakeholders, influencers, and potential funders to support and celebrate the transformative work of Nottingham-based grassroots organisations.

The Duke will also be supporting the work of Children in Need, which aims to tackle violence impacting young people.

Prince Harry regularly attends the WellChild Awards, and his appearance on September 8 will be his 15th time at the award ceremony.

The Duke's visit to the UK comes after a four-month hiatus, during which he lost a legal battle for taxpayer-funded armed police protection.

In May 2025, Harry has suffered a crushing court defeat after his High Court claim against the Home Office was dismissed. The case centered on a decision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of protection when visiting the UK.

The Court of Appeal ultimately ruled against the Duke, with Sir Geoffrey Vos, Master of the Rolls, dismissing his appeal.

Despite the challenges he has faced, Prince Harry remains committed to his charitable work and public appearances.