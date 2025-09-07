Harper Beckham turns heads with 'striking' resemblance to Victoria: Details inside

Harper Beckham makes headlines with unusual glam at brother's birthday celebration

Harper Beckham has once again made headlines for her striking resemblance to her mother, Victoria Beckham, who was once the face of every major fashion magazine.

The only daughter of David and Victoria Beckham attended Romeo Beckham’s 23rd birthday celebration, turning heads in a stunning black dress.

Guests and fans from around the world have commented on how much Harper resembles her famous mother.

For the unversed, the former Spice Girl didn’t hold back from making her own fashion statement, opting for a daring look featuring fishnet tights.

David Beckham took to Instagram to share an adorable family photo from the celebration, captioned, "LOVE YOU ALL @davidbeckham, @victoriabeckham, @cruzbeckham, @jackie.apostel, @akilondon, @jamesdkelly."

Meanwhile, the birthday boy gave a shoutout to his parents in a heart-warming post of his own that didn't go unnoticed amid the ongoing family rift.

In the photo, the 23-year-old embraced them as they posed together for a black-and-white portrait.

This comes on the heels of Brooklyn Beckham’s continued absence from recent family events, after reportedly “choosing” wife Nicola Peltz over his family amid rumours of an ongoing, private fallout, according to multiple sources.