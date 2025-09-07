Taylor Swift fans get outraged after Travis Kelce’s game video got viral

Travis Kelce earns major support from enraged Taylor Swift fans after incident

Travis Kelce might not have Taylor Swift in the stadium but her fans are watching over him and supporting from afar.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was slapped by a Los Angeles Chargers player Teair Tart during their game in Brazil, which went viral in a video on social media.

Following the shocking moment, Swifties took to social media and blasted Tart for his out of conduct act as they extended support for the “national hero.”

Expressing their well wishes for Kelce, one fan wrote, “The guy than punched Travis is so childish honestly,” while another claimed, “That guy is a national hero.”

“Why tf was he punched? That’s crazy,” chimed in a third, and another noted, “Yeah, I was screaming at the TV because #90 , Tartar from LAC hit him. He should have been ejected from the rest of the game for that because it was obviously on purpose with intent.”

Echoing the sentiment, another warned, “These NFL players haven’t faced her fan base yet and it shows.”

Kelce has won over the pop superstar’s fanbase since he started dating her in 2023. The couple has also earned the title of being a fan-favourite couple after their New Heights podcast episode together.