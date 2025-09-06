Katie Price takes sweet revenge from her exes

Katie Price is enjoying her success after a turbulent few months marked by feuds with her exes Peter Andre and Alex Reid.

It all began when Peter Andre, 52, accused Katie, 47, of spreading baseless lies over the last 16 years.

Meanwhile, her ex Alex Reid reignited their feud by sharing a video of her counting cash despite being bankrupt.

The former cage fighter, 50, later told his followers he was 'exposing the truth.'

Despite the attacks from her exes the mother-of-five has not let it affect her. Instead, she has made a powerful comeback, with her 2017 track I Got U and her 2019 dance song titled Hurricane surging in popularity on the iTunes Dance Chart-a move that appears to be her revenge against her exes amid their ongoing feud.

A source told The Mirror of the recent success: 'Katie is delighted and it feels like real revenge to everyone after all the drama that's been going on recently.

'She won't go quietly where the haters are concerned-she has been so hurt and like she's always painted as a bad guy, so this has truly picked up her when she needed it almost.'

'It's not been easy for Katie having to defend herself over and over again when it comes to her exes. She feels like she she's a good mum and actually held a lot of what has gone on back.'