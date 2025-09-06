Prince William, Princess Kate avoid repeating Harry, Meghan's big mistake

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are set to begin a new chapter in their lives, have reportedly avoided repeating the same mistake made by the former working royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

For the unversed, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to move to their new home, Forest Lodge, located near Windsor Great Park, in the coming months.

According to the Mirror, the renovation work has begun as workers photographed inside and outside of the property, making changes surely requested by the royal couple.

However, a royal expert revealed that William and Catherine are paying for the renovation out of their own pockets, unlike the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who used "taxpayer-funded" money for the restoration of their then-home, Frogmore Cottage.

Jennie Bond shared details of Forest Lodge, "By ordinary standards, it is, of course, pretty grand. With eight bedrooms, beautiful gardens, and a tennis court, it would probably be worth around £16million on the open market."

Then, she added, "It needs a bit of renovation, but it’s reported that, to their credit, the prince and princess intend to fund any work themselves. Lessons have clearly been learned from Harry and Meghan‘s extravagant, taxpayer-funded refurbishment of the home they so briefly occupied, Frogmore Cottage - although, to be fair, after leaving the UK, they finally paid the money back."

Moreover, Jennie believes that the new home will be a fresh start for the Waleses after Princess Kate's challenging health battle.

On the other hand, William and Kate are also thinking about the privacy of their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, and aiming to give them a normal lifestyle which is possible at Forest Lodge instead of giant Buckingham Palace.