Glen Powell, Olivia Jade Giannulli step out for NYC ‘date night’

Glen Powell and Olivia Jade Giannulli spotted on date together

Glen Powell and Olivia Jade Giannulli have set off romance rumours after being spotted together in New York City.

The pair were seen enjoying dinner at Il Cantinori on Sunday night, joined by Giannulli’s mother, Lori Loughlin, and a group of friends.

Photos shared by celebrity gossip outlet Deux Moi show Powell, 36, keeping it casual in a white T-shirt and black baseball cap, while Giannulli, 25, opted for a relaxed look in a tan bucket hat and simple top.

According to the outlet, the evening didn’t end there, the two reportedly continued the night out at Treasure Club.

Powell’s dating life has been the subject of speculation in recent years.

He split from model Gigi Paris in 2023 following buzz about his chemistry with Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney. At the time, both were linked to other partners, and Powell’s mother later dismissed the chatter in April.

Giannulli, meanwhile, is moving forward after her long-term, on-and-off relationship with Jacob Elordi came to an end.

The influencer recently shared with her followers that she has started therapy to help her navigate life changes.

“I think summer gets painted as this like carefree, perfect, kind of month or two, and I’m here to remind you that it’s totally normal if you’re feeling a little off or a little nervous during big transitions or seasonal transitions or whatever it may be,” she said in a YouTube video last week.

Neither Powell nor Giannulli has publicly commented on their night out or their respective breakups.