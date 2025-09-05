Taylor Swift fans divided over surprising VMAs decision

Taylor Swift sparks debate with latest update on VMAs

Taylor Swift has left fans torn with her final verdict on whether or not she would be attending this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The 35-year-old pop superstar confirmed that she would not be attending the award ceremony while Swifties had been hoping for a performance.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker will reportedly be skipping the event held on September 7 because of her fiancé Travis Kelce’s NFL season, as per E! News.

While some Swifties supported her decision to sit out the ceremony because of her other preoccupations including album promo for The Life of a Showgirl, others were disappointed to not see the Eras Tour performer.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote, “WHAT NO,” while another cried out, “Whyyyyy.”

A third chimed in, “yes girl give us nothing,” while one noted, “I mean it's reasonable, she has one nomination why would she attend.”

Another agreed, “Cause she's busy after announcing her album and everything.”

This year would mark the first VMAs since 2021 that Swift will not be appearing in.

However, despite not getting a new performance, fans are getting a new album on October 3.