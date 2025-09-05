Katie Price on bombshell success: 'every pain was worth it'

Katie Price is not slowing down despite a possible cancer return.

The former glamour model, 47, recently shared the shocking news about her health, revealing fears that she may be facing leiomyosarcoma (LMS) again after discovering a lump in her finger.

Meanwhile, the star's 2017 hit, I Got U, and her 2019 Dance Tune Hurricane have surged in popularity on the iTunes Dance Chart- appearing to take a swipe at her ex-husband peter Andre amid their ongoing feud.

Speaking on The Katie Price Show, she said: 'Whoever tries to dig me out, people who and dig me out, it makes no difference.

She added: 'What have not been said to me. Yesterday I was with my youngest in a shop and he said to me 'mum how does it feel when people keep coming up to you,' but I love it-I'm on cloud space and I can't thank them enough.'

Katie also admitted that throughout her career she has faced negativity, but now believes her current success has proved it was all worth it and has given her strength to keep pushing forward.

For context, the Mysterious Girl singer, 52, is embracing a new chapter in his career as he takes on the role of a Greek pathologist in his upcoming show, The Sunshine Murders.