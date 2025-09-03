Kim Kardashian’s unconventional parenting views on school homework

Kim Kardashian has recently revealed her honest take on school homework in a candid interview.

The SKIMS founder, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, reflected on homework given to children from school during an appearance on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 livestream.

“I don't believe in homework,” said the 44-year-old.

Elaborating on the reason, Kim revealed that children are already in school eight hours a day and after coming back home, they need to focus on other leisure activities to keep a balance in life.

“When they come home, they need to also — they do sports, have a life, spend time with their family,” continued the reality star.

Given children’s extracurricular activities, Kim added that homework “should be left for in school”.

Earlier in May, Kim’s sister Kourtney faced backlash over her argument about children not going to school.

The reality star compared her children being homeschooled versus going to a school, however, fans criticised her on social media, calling her “out of touch”.

“Why do children go to school?” said the reality star, who shares three kids with ex-partner Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Kourtney mentioned that she only works once a week something she decided on after giving birth to son Rocky.

“I had a strong desire to not work and stay home and be with the kids, which is... I would say probably like once a week I'll work,” she noted.