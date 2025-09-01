T20I tri-series: UAE win toss, elect to field against Afghanistan

Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates skippers during the toss for the third match of the tri-series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, September 1, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

After winning the toss, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) opted to field first against Afghanistan in the third match of the T20I tri-series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Playing XIs

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (capt), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan D'Souza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Junaid Siddique

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (capt), Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Head-to-head

Afghanistan and UAE have come face-to-face 12 times in T20Is, with the former boasting a dominant record with nine victories, compared to the Gulf nation’s three.

Matches: 12

Afghanistan: 9

UAE: 3

Form guide

Both Afghanistan and UAE enter the fixture with similar momentum, having suffered defeat in their respective campaign openers against Pakistan.

Afghanistan: L, W, W, L, L (most recent first)

UAE: L, L, W, W, W