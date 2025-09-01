T20I tri-series: UAE win toss, elect to field against Afghanistan

After winning the toss, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) opted to field first against Afghanistan in the third match of the T20I tri-series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.
UAE: Muhammad Waseem (capt), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan D'Souza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Junaid Siddique
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (capt), Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Afghanistan and UAE have come face-to-face 12 times in T20Is, with the former boasting a dominant record with nine victories, compared to the Gulf nation’s three.
Both Afghanistan and UAE enter the fixture with similar momentum, having suffered defeat in their respective campaign openers against Pakistan.
Afghanistan: L, W, W, L, L (most recent first)
UAE: L, L, W, W, W
