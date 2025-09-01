 
Monday September 01, 2025
T20I tri-series: UAE win toss, elect to field against Afghanistan

Both sides in search of first victory in tournament after being defeated by Pakistan

By Sports Desk
September 01, 2025
Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates skippers during the toss for the third match of the tri-series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, September 1, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board
After winning the toss, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) opted to field first against Afghanistan in the third match of the T20I tri-series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Playing XIs

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (capt), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan D'Souza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Junaid Siddique

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (capt), Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Head-to-head

Afghanistan and UAE have come face-to-face 12 times in T20Is, with the former boasting a dominant record with nine victories, compared to the Gulf nation’s three.

  • Matches: 12
  • Afghanistan: 9
  • UAE: 3

Form guide

Both Afghanistan and UAE enter the fixture with similar momentum, having suffered defeat in their respective campaign openers against Pakistan.

Afghanistan: L, W, W, L, L (most recent first)

UAE: L, L, W, W, W