Thousands of redheads gather for world’s largest festival

Women pose during the Redhead Days Festival in Tilburg, Netherlands, August 25, 2024. — Reuters

No longer defined by the teasing of their childhood, thousands of red-haired people came together this weekend in the southern Dutch city of Tilburg, celebrating their biggest festival as one big family.

The festival, known as "Roodharigendag" or Redhead Day, was launched 20 years ago and now draws participants from more than 80 countries for three days of events.

"I've been here for 15 years now, and I first got here just to see what it would be like to not stand out in a crowd," said Luna Bakker, 29, a social worker.

"And then I met all these amazing people, and now it just feels like a family. And we get together each year."

Several festival-goers told AFP they had suffered harassment or discrimination in the past because of their red hair.

"I´ve been bullied a fair amount in my life," said Liam, a 24-year-old truck driver who preferred not to give his last name.

"So I feel it. I think it´s made me stronger personally over all, but it's definitely not a nice experience sometimes."

Daniel Smith, 37, travelled from the United States.

"Oh, I got bullied a lot when I was a kid," he told AFP.

"We tend to get with a lot when we're kids. But as you get older, everybody is like oh, your hair is so beautiful, and you're so pretty."

The event began in 2005 when Dutch amateur painter Bart Rouwenhorst, who is himself blond, placed an ad in the Brabants Dagblad newspaper seeking 15 red-haired models.

To his surprise, he received about 150 replies and suggested the volunteers pose for a group photograph. Rouwenhorst is now the festival's director.

The photo has since become an annual tradition, and remains the only part of the festival restricted to natural redheads.

The wider programme is open to all and includes yoga classes, makeup sessions and photo shoots.

According to the organisers, past participants have ranged from two weeks to 85 years of age.