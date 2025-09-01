Katy Perry shuts down critics with jaw dropping tour earnings

Katy Perry shut down rumours about weak ticket sales by unveiling huge numbers from her Lifetimes world tour.

The pop star already sold 1.1 million tickets and earned more than 80 million dollars, according to figures released by her management and obtained by Billboard.

The earnings covered shows in the United States, Canada and Australia, with more parts of the tour still to come.

Perry started the North American leg in Houston on May 7 and wrapped it up in Miami on August 23 after visiting over 20 cities including New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Atlanta.

In Canada, the Dark Horse hitmaker performed in Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Quebec City and Montreal, where she sang before Justin Trudeau.

From there, the singer headed to Australia for 13 sold out shows between June 9 and June 30.

The Lifetimes Tour carried a bold theme, showing Perry in a theatrical setup where she appeared to be saving the world while surrounded by butterflies that symbolised different eras of her career.

However, in total the tour was planned to cover 91 shows across Asia, Europe, North America, South America and Australia.

Next she was set for her first Latin American stadium shows before moving to Europe in October with stops in cities such as Glasgow, Manchester, London, Paris, Berlin, Madrid and Rome.

Demand been so intense that Katy Perry added extra dates, including two in Paris and five in Australia. Her six shows in China sold out in one minute.