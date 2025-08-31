Cat Deeley 'hurt' by criticism from Patrick Kielty's family ahead of 'This Morning' return

Cat has also been upset by criticism from Patrick's family and inner circle

Cat Deeley is struggling with the emotional toll of being seen as the 'villain' in her marriage split.

The This Morning host, 48, and her husband Patrick Kielty, 54, issued a joint statement last month, announcing their breakup.

Now, the presenter, has told friends she is feeling 'anxious' ahead of her return to This Morning.

A source said: 'Cat feels anxious ahead of her first day back after announcing the bombshell news of her split during her break.

'She has decided not to mention the breakdown of her marriage on screen. 'She has been hurt that people who don't even know her have judged her for not going to her mother-in-law's funeral in March.

The source further added that Cat has also been upset by criticism from Patrick's family and inner circle.

'Cat is a really positive person but it hurts her to have people piling the blame onto her when this is a painful situation for them both.'

The former couple have two sons together, Milo, eight, and James, six.

It comes after Cat was spotted without her wedding ring. Her appearance followed Patrick's return from a Spanish getaway with a male friend, where he was seen dining at a restaurant in Sieges, a hotspot often visited by celebrities.